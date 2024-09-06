Kathryn Parsons Purchases 12,230 Shares of SHAPE Australia Co. Limited (ASX:SHA) Stock

SHAPE Australia Co. Limited (ASX:SHA – Get Free Report) insider Kathryn Parsons purchased 12,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.66 ($1.81) per share, with a total value of A$32,531.80 ($22,130.48).
The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.15.
The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from SHAPE Australia’s previous Final dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 25th. SHAPE Australia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.74%.
SHAPE Australia Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, fit-out, and refurbishment of commercial properties in Australia. It also offers new builds, facade restorations, modular construction, and sustainable spaces. The company serves commercial, education, government, retail, and health sectors.
