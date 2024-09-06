Kava (KAVA) Price Reaches $0.29 on Major Exchanges

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Kava has a market capitalization of $314.23 million and $5.15 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kava has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Kava token can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000512 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00038243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006558 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00012832 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006917 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004007 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,748 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

