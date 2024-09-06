Kenneth Daley Purchases 5,400 Shares of Atlas Arteria Limited (ASX:ALX) Stock

Atlas Arteria Limited (ASX:ALX – Get Free Report) insider Kenneth Daley purchased 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$5.07 ($3.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,378.00 ($18,624.49).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.24, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Atlas Arteria Limited owns, develops, and operates toll roads. It holds a 31.14% of interest in the APRR and A79 and 31.17% interest in the ADELAC located in France; 100% interest in the Warnow Tunnel located in Rostock, Germany; 66.67% interest in the Chicago Skyway situated in Chicago and 100% interest in the Dulles Greenway located in Virginia, United States.

