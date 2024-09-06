Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Sets New 12-Month High at $91.25

Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 91.25 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 91.06 ($1.20), with a volume of 20581 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88 ($1.16).

Kerry Group Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 83.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 80.86. The company has a market cap of £154.64 million, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.59.

Kerry Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a €0.38 ($0.42) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Kerry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,173.33%.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

