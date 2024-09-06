Kestrel Gold (CVE:KGC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Kestrel Gold Inc. (CVE:KGC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 60250 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Kestrel Gold Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$3.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.51.
About Kestrel Gold
Kestrel Gold Inc, an early-stage exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the King Solomon Dome project located in Yukon Territory. It also has an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Fireweed located near Kitimat, British Columbia; and the flagship QCM project covering an area of 69 square kilometers located in northern British Columbia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kestrel Gold
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Emerging Markets: What They Are and Why They Matter
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Recession or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Winners
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Why NVIDIA Is More of a Screaming Buy Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Kestrel Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kestrel Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.