Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 660 ($8.68) and last traded at GBX 660 ($8.68). Approximately 17,560 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 51,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 655 ($8.61).

Keystone Law Group Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of £208.49 million, a PE ratio of 2,750.00 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 652.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 646.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.01.

Keystone Law Group Company Profile

Keystone Law Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conventional legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, capital market, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, immigration, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing and gambling, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property, restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

