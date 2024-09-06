Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Trading 0.1% Higher

Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €35.23 ($39.14) and last traded at €35.09 ($38.99). Approximately 58,730 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €35.05 ($38.94).

Kion Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of €36.65 and a 200 day moving average of €42.28.

About Kion Group

(Get Free Report)

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates in Industrial Trucks & Services and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, automated guided vehicle systems (AGVs), and towing vehicles under the Linde, STILL, Baoli, Fenwick, and OM brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.