KM Capital Management Ltd. Buys New Shares in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

KM Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRGF. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $115,000.

Get iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of LRGF opened at $56.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.36. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $41.38 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.