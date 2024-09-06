KM Capital Management Ltd. Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

KM Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 0.7% of KM Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. KM Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,471,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,533,000 after purchasing an additional 146,971 shares in the last quarter. Miller Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $991,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,144,000.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $300.90 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $224.41 and a 12-month high of $309.61. The company has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.90.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

