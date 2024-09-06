KOK Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $96,554.49 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded down 63% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. KOK has a market cap of $143,968.78 and $96,554.49 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KOK has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar. One KOK token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00008525 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000072 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,051.28 or 1.00303471 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00013156 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007937 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00007929 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000036 BTC.

KOK (KOK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00071769 USD and is down -13.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $94,110.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

