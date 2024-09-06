Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.140-1.260 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Korn Ferry also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.14-1.26 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on KFY shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Korn Ferry from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Korn Ferry presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.00.

Korn Ferry Trading Down 4.6 %

Korn Ferry stock opened at $67.98 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $44.45 and a 1 year high of $75.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.46 and its 200-day moving average is $65.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.54.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $682.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.84 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 13.18%. Korn Ferry’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 45.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Korn Ferry

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Mark Arian sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $330,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,038,858.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

