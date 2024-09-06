Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires 240 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in Paychex by 1.2% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 7,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 9,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 3.2% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAYX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Paychex from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Paychex from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.62.

In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 8,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $1,106,714.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,793,075.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 8,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $1,106,714.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,793,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $1,514,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,663,199.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,163 shares of company stock worth $17,537,817 in the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PAYX stock opened at $130.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.03. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $106.27 and a one year high of $133.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 83.94%.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

