Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $3.28 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 55,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 17,424 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 18,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in Mondelez International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 118,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $75.07 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $77.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $100.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.53.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.61.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

