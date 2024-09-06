Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $6.67 Million Stock Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 322.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187,000 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.06% of Chewy worth $6,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Chewy by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 24,004 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Chewy by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 56,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Chewy by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chewy by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,767,000 after acquiring an additional 39,301 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chewy news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $64,362.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 573,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,753,817.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 1,338,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $40,576,103.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 2,894 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $64,362.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 573,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,753,817.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,906,141 shares of company stock valued at $540,973,233 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chewy stock opened at $26.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.04. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $39.10.

CHWY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Chewy from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chewy from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.15.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

