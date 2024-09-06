Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $8.85 Million Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 138,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in KBR were worth $8,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,193,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KBR by 359.9% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,467,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,503 shares during the period. Freshford Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KBR by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 966,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,560,000 after acquiring an additional 344,800 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in KBR by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,084,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,915,000 after acquiring an additional 331,749 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in KBR by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 523,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,547,000 after purchasing an additional 240,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KBR. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of KBR from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com downgraded KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on KBR from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

KBR Stock Performance

KBR stock opened at $66.40 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.37 and a 52-week high of $69.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. KBR had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 27.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -31.25%.

Insider Activity at KBR

In other KBR news, insider Jalal Ibrahim sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $2,329,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Further Reading

