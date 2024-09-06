Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Raises Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,402 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $7,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in BHP Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,254 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Price Performance

BHP Group stock opened at $52.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $51.73 and a one year high of $69.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.02.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.465 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44.

About BHP Group

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Articles

