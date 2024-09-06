Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $38.38

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $38.38 and last traded at $38.55, with a volume of 65435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLIC has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.41 and its 200 day moving average is $46.88.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 17,075.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

