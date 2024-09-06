Kusama 24 Hour Volume Reaches $15.20 Million (KSM)

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 6th. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $258.73 million and approximately $15.20 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kusama has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One Kusama coin can now be bought for approximately $16.77 or 0.00031608 BTC on major exchanges.

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s launch date was July 16th, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 15,428,907 coins and its circulating supply is 15,428,758 coins. The Reddit community for Kusama is https://reddit.com/r/kusama and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network. Kusama’s official message board is guide.kusama.network/docs/community.

Kusama Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama (KSM) is an experimental blockchain network designed to facilitate rapid innovation and testing of new blockchain projects before they are deployed on Polkadot. It uses a similar codebase and infrastructure as Polkadot, allowing developers to experiment with fewer constraints. The KSM token is essential for network operations, including staking, governance, and bonding for parachain creation. Founded by Gavin Wood, Kusama serves as a crucial testing ground for the broader Polkadot ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

