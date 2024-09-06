L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 8th. This is a boost from L1 Long Short Fund’s previous final dividend of $0.06.
L1 Long Short Fund Stock Performance
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Mark Landau purchased 16,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$3.08 ($2.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,972.35 ($34,675.07). Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.
About L1 Long Short Fund
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than L1 Long Short Fund
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 3 Stocks to Watch as Firms Cut Costs Ahead of Potential Recession
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- AST SpaceMobile: Reaching for the Stars or Overheating in Orbit?
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Who Will Come Out on Top in the Chinese Coffee Wars?
Receive News & Ratings for L1 Long Short Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L1 Long Short Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.