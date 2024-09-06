L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 8th. This is a boost from L1 Long Short Fund’s previous final dividend of $0.06.

L1 Long Short Fund Stock Performance

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Landau purchased 16,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$3.08 ($2.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,972.35 ($34,675.07). Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

About L1 Long Short Fund

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

