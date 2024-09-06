L7 Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $207,642.96 (LSD)

L7 (LSD) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. One L7 token can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. L7 has a total market capitalization of $897.16 and approximately $207,642.96 worth of L7 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, L7 has traded 73.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000092 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.74 or 0.00273455 BTC.

L7 Profile

L7’s genesis date was July 19th, 2023. L7’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000 tokens. The official website for L7 is www.l7dex.finance. L7’s official Twitter account is @l7_global.

Buying and Selling L7

According to CryptoCompare, “L7 (LSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. L7 has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 40,941,582 in circulation. The last known price of L7 is 0.00331763 USD and is up 15.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $266,766.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.l7dex.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as L7 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade L7 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase L7 using one of the exchanges listed above.

