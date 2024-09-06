Lake Street Capital Initiates Coverage on Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM)

Equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 89.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DERM. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Journey Medical in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on Journey Medical in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised Journey Medical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.38.

Get Journey Medical alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DERM

Journey Medical Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:DERM traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $4.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,137. Journey Medical has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $8.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.38. The firm has a market cap of $95.26 million, a PE ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 million. Journey Medical had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 5.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Journey Medical will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Journey Medical

In other Journey Medical news, CFO Joseph Benesch sold 9,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $51,002.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,331 shares in the company, valued at $258,900.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Journey Medical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DERM. TMD Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Journey Medical during the second quarter worth $65,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Journey Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Journey Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Journey Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $644,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Journey Medical during the second quarter worth about $894,000. 7.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Journey Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Journey Medical Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's marketed products include Qbrexza, a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane, an oral isotretinoin drug to treat severe recalcitrant nodular acne; and Amzeeq, a topical formulation of minocycline for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Journey Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.