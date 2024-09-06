Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.61), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $38.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.10 million. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 6.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Lakeland Industries updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Lakeland Industries Stock Down 7.8 %

NASDAQ LAKE opened at $21.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Lakeland Industries has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $26.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.90. The stock has a market cap of $161.73 million, a PE ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.58.

Lakeland Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Lakeland Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LAKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Lakeland Industries from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Lakeland Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James M. Jenkins bought 2,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,957.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

Further Reading

