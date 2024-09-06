LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $15.41 Million

LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One LandWolf (SOL) token can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LandWolf (SOL) has a total market cap of $15.41 million and approximately $774,336.36 worth of LandWolf (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LandWolf (SOL) has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000092 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

LandWolf (SOL) Token Profile

LandWolf (SOL)’s launch date was June 13th, 2024. LandWolf (SOL)’s total supply is 9,999,844,344 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,844,343 tokens. LandWolf (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @theboysclubwolf. LandWolf (SOL)’s official website is thereallandwolf.com.

Buying and Selling LandWolf (SOL)

According to CryptoCompare, “LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. LandWolf (SOL) has a current supply of 9,999,844,343.524864. The last known price of LandWolf (SOL) is 0.00163225 USD and is down -2.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $851,632.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thereallandwolf.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LandWolf (SOL) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LandWolf (SOL) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LandWolf (SOL) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

