Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.070-0.110 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $34.0 million-$38.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.5 million.

Lantronix Price Performance

Shares of Lantronix stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.25. Lantronix has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $6.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $124.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 2.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LTRX shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Lantronix in a report on Monday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lantronix in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lantronix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.50.

Insider Transactions at Lantronix

In other news, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 23,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $96,753.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,381,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,741,142.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

