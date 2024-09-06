Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Down to $4.95

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.95, but opened at $4.76. Lavoro shares last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 417 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Lavoro in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lavoro from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Lavoro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Lavoro from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lavoro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Get Lavoro alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lavoro

Lavoro Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average is $5.73. The stock has a market cap of $541.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.20.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.56). Lavoro had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $514.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lavoro Limited will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Lavoro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lavoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lavoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.