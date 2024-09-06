Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Down to $4.95

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.95, but opened at $4.76. Lavoro shares last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 417 shares.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Lavoro in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lavoro from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Lavoro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Lavoro from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lavoro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.88.
Lavoro Stock Down 1.9 %
Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.56). Lavoro had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $514.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lavoro Limited will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.
Lavoro Company Profile
Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.
