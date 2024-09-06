LayerZero (ZRO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $81.75 Million

LayerZero (ZRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 6th. LayerZero has a market cap of $351.30 million and approximately $81.75 million worth of LayerZero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LayerZero has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar. One LayerZero token can currently be purchased for about $3.19 or 0.00005927 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LayerZero Profile

LayerZero launched on June 20th, 2024. LayerZero’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 tokens. LayerZero’s official message board is info.layerzero.foundation. LayerZero’s official Twitter account is @layerzero_fndn. The official website for LayerZero is layerzero.foundation.

LayerZero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LayerZero (ZRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. LayerZero has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 110,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of LayerZero is 3.21013362 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 229 active market(s) with $61,084,268.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://layerzero.foundation/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LayerZero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LayerZero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LayerZero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

