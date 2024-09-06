Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Insider Purchases £2,635.86 in Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) insider Ric Lewis bought 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 223 ($2.93) per share, for a total transaction of £2,635.86 ($3,465.96).

Shares of Legal & General Group stock opened at GBX 226.90 ($2.98) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 722.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Legal & General Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 203.10 ($2.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 259 ($3.41). The company has a market capitalization of £13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,538.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 227.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 238.63.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42,000.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LGEN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.22) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 300 ($3.94) to GBX 275 ($3.62) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 289 ($3.80) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.75) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.35) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Legal & General Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 279 ($3.67).

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

