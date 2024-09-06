LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) CEO Sells $193,120.00 in Stock

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $193,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,373,273 shares in the company, valued at $15,600,381.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Scott Sanborn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 8th, Scott Sanborn sold 17,000 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $174,250.00.

Shares of LC traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 931,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,029. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.17. LendingClub Co. has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $12.87.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.03 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LC shares. StockNews.com upgraded LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on LendingClub from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wedbush raised their target price on LendingClub from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on LendingClub from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.07.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LC. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in LendingClub by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in LendingClub by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

