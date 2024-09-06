LGT Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 59.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 1.2% of LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Columbia Asset Management raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 32.1% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after buying an additional 19,874 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 794,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,029,000 after acquiring an additional 23,642 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of JEPI opened at $57.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.84. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $58.85.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

