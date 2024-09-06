LGT Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

LGT Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,651 shares during the quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vontier by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,129,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,308,000 after purchasing an additional 219,321 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vontier by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,289,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,086,000 after acquiring an additional 22,029 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vontier by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,197,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,935,000 after acquiring an additional 178,560 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,612,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 24.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,695,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,898,000 after purchasing an additional 329,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $33.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.63. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $28.84 and a 52-week high of $45.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). Vontier had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The firm had revenue of $696.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Vontier from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Vontier from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Vontier

Vontier Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.