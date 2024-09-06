LGT Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

LGT Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Autodesk from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $254.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Autodesk from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.17.

Autodesk Stock Down 1.6 %

ADSK stock opened at $251.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.27. The company has a market cap of $54.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.50, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $279.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 64.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,960.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,418,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,960.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,275 shares of company stock valued at $14,220,661. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

