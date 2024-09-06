LGT Financial Advisors LLC Has $101,000 Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

LGT Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,557,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $74,868,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 439.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 317,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,716,000 after purchasing an additional 258,753 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 36.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 499,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,029,000 after purchasing an additional 132,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1,202.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,308,000 after buying an additional 130,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $168.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $194.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.64.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of CBOE opened at $210.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 108.55 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.28.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, August 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,074,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $121,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,579.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $9,074,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,308,801. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

