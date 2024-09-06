LGT Financial Advisors LLC Has $154,000 Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 102.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,935,000. Quantitative Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Strategies Inc. now owns 109,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,846,000 after buying an additional 7,187 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 353.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 87,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,437,000 after buying an additional 67,933 shares during the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, RCS Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLH stock opened at $109.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.76. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $110.63.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

