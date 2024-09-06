LGT Financial Advisors LLC Has $345,000 Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

LGT Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,569 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,971,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,748,007,000 after purchasing an additional 187,022 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,290,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,800,000 after buying an additional 5,407,289 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,038,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,902,000 after buying an additional 43,959 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in W. P. Carey by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,623,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,032,000 after buying an additional 338,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,524,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,973,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 3,500 shares of W. P. Carey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.87 per share, for a total transaction of $195,545.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,987.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

NYSE:WPC opened at $60.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.95 and its 200-day moving average is $56.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.92. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.36 and a 1-year high of $67.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.47). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. W. P. Carey’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 132.32%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

