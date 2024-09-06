LGT Financial Advisors LLC Has $72,000 Stock Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

LGT Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 79.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,191,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,692,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Markel Group by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 214,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $326,124,000 after purchasing an additional 57,528 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,216,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 100,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,183,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MKL shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,626.83.

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,512.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 743 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,787.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Markel Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Markel Group stock opened at $1,558.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.73. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,295.65 and a 1 year high of $1,670.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,567.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,546.16.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $25.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.76 by $5.19. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 89.05 EPS for the current year.

Markel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.