LGT Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 60.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.7% of LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MA Private Wealth grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 211,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,599,000 after buying an additional 30,545 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 115,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 33,348 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 71,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,787,000. Finally, Stablepoint Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $90.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.03 and its 200 day moving average is $87.63. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.53 and a 52 week high of $97.22. The company has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

