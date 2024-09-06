LGT Financial Advisors LLC Invests $114,000 in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA)

LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $588,000.

Get BlackRock AAA CLO ETF alerts:

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $51.74 on Friday. BlackRock AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $50.93 and a 1 year high of $52.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.77.

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Dividend Announcement

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2832 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated CLOs that are rated AAA. CLOA was launched on Jan 10, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLOA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.