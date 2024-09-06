LGT Financial Advisors LLC Sells 196 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

LGT Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 132,707.9% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,648,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,899,000 after buying an additional 4,644,778 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,830.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,224,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,912 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 680,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,182,000 after purchasing an additional 32,230 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 312.6% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 455,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,659,000 after purchasing an additional 345,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 382,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,950,000 after purchasing an additional 172,276 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $99.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $100.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.82 and its 200-day moving average is $89.18.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.