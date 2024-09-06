Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Hold”

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Liberty Latin America from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ LILA opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.34. Liberty Latin America has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $10.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Latin America will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 26,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $250,967.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,789.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Brendan J. Paddick bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,036,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,428,582.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 26,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $250,967.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,789.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 17,797.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,297 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 80.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the second quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. 18.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

