Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.29

Lion One Metals Limited (CVE:LIO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 368359 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.
Separately, Eight Capital dropped their price target on Lion One Metals from C$3.00 to C$0.75 in a research note on Friday, July 5th.
Lion One Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji. The company’s principal property is the 100% owned Tuvatu Gold project, which comprise four special prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 13,613 hectares located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji.
