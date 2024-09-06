Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.29

Lion One Metals Limited (CVE:LIOGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 368359 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Separately, Eight Capital dropped their price target on Lion One Metals from C$3.00 to C$0.75 in a research note on Friday, July 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$73.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.40.

Lion One Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji. The company’s principal property is the 100% owned Tuvatu Gold project, which comprise four special prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 13,613 hectares located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji.

