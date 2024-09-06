LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.15 price target on shares of LiqTech International in a report on Monday, August 26th.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LiqTech International

LiqTech International Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of LiqTech International stock opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.96. LiqTech International has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average of $2.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LiqTech International stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned 0.26% of LiqTech International at the end of the most recent quarter. 35.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LiqTech International

(Get Free Report)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.