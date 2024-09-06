Litecoin Cash Hits One Day Volume of $56.11 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.71 million and $56.11 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 804,280,450 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 804,266,074.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00339174 USD and is down -1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $39.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
