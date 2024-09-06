Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Holdings Decreased by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,994 shares during the period. Littelfuse accounts for 2.0% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $14,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 399.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 407.9% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 6,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 88.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 166,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,278,000 after acquiring an additional 78,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,679,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,442,000 after purchasing an additional 17,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 215,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,334,000 after purchasing an additional 46,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

LFUS stock opened at $255.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.29. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $275.58.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.22. Littelfuse had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $558.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 32.07%.

Insider Activity at Littelfuse

In other Littelfuse news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $81,951.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at $16,295,683.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 8,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.40, for a total transaction of $2,391,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,369,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 300 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $81,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at $16,295,683.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,892 shares of company stock valued at $4,084,701 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LFUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Baird R W raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.75.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Articles

