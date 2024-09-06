LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Gap Down to $6.15

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.15, but opened at $6.00. LiveWire Group shares last traded at $6.09, with a volume of 12,140 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on LiveWire Group from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

LiveWire Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.23.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. LiveWire Group had a negative net margin of 277.31% and a negative return on equity of 52.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveWire Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LiveWire Group stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in LiveWire Group were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveWire Group Company Profile

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

Featured Stories

