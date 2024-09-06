Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Insider Jonathan M. Tisch Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total transaction of $2,045,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 461,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,751,338.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Loews stock opened at $80.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.65. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $61.29 and a 12-month high of $83.54.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.26%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Loews’s payout ratio is 3.71%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Loews to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Loews from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Loews by 244.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

