Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Trading 2.5% Higher

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.83 and last traded at $34.74. Approximately 105,155 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 865,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.89.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LBPH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Longboard Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.13.

The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.16.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Randall Kaye sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $578,844.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 212,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 67,607 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $766,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 429,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 73,935 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 942,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,356,000 after acquiring an additional 461,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

