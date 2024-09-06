Loop Capital Cuts Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $16.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Loop Capital from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Nomura upgraded shares of Lyft from a reduce rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.65.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.06. Lyft has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $20.82.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. Lyft’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lyft will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,188 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $81,943.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 932,062 shares in the company, valued at $10,625,506.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $81,943.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 932,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,625,506.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Logan Green sold 10,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $119,953.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 330,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,843,779.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,497 shares of company stock worth $392,157 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lyft by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,899,391 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $636,603,000 after purchasing an additional 782,736 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at $94,687,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Lyft by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,256,080 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $88,211,000 after buying an additional 94,710 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Lyft by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,846,287 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $113,126,000 after buying an additional 63,461 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lyft by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,630,432 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $54,420,000 after buying an additional 141,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

