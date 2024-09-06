MA Private Wealth Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

MA Private Wealth raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 928,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,971 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 13.2% of MA Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. MA Private Wealth owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $66,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $74.96 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.42.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.