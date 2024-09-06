MA Private Wealth Sells 2,461 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

MA Private Wealth reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of MA Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,451,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,232,000 after buying an additional 504,808 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,058,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,266,000 after acquiring an additional 109,901 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,419,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,144,000 after acquiring an additional 312,818 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,745,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,023,000 after acquiring an additional 232,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,491,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,239,000 after purchasing an additional 688,304 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $38.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.06 and its 200 day moving average is $37.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $39.32.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

