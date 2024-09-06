Maiar DEX Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $13.50 Million (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $13.50 million and approximately $243,338.26 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008537 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,025.04 or 0.99951114 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00013008 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007925 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00007887 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000328 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $237,689.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.